Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar after flexibility pledge

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's pound fell about 4% to
24 against the dollar as trading resumed on Sunday, Refinitiv
data showed, after authorities committed to a flexible exchange
rate under an International Monetary Fund support deal.
The pound slid about 14.5% to 23 against the dollar on
Thursday after they pledged a "durably flexible" exchange rate
in conjunction with a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion IMF
extended fund facility.
Egypt's currency has been held steady or allowed to
depreciate only gradually following previous sharp devaluations
in 2016 and this March. It has weakened about 34.5% against the
dollar so far this year.
In a note on Thursday, JP Morgan said it considered the
pound to be fairly priced, and that it expected a gradual
adjustment to 23.5 to the dollar by the end of the year.
"We expect USD/EGP to remain under pressure in the
coming days as it finds a clearing level, but we view
(Thursday's) adjustment as sufficient to close most of the
external imbalances," the note said.
Egypt has been struggling to cope with the impact of the
war in Ukraine, which led to rapid outflows of portfolio
investments, a hike in the commodity import bill and a drop in
tourism revenues.
It introduced a mandatory requirement for importers to
use letters of credit, leading to a
sharp slowdown in imports
and bottlenecks at ports.
The central bank has said that requirement will be
gradually phased out by December.
"Moving forward, it is essential that Egypt follows
through on its promise for currency flexibility rather than
managing future deprecation and allowing imbalances to build
back up," said Patrick Curran, a senior economist at Tellimer.
The IMF programme could catalyze enough funds to meet
external funding needs estimated at $40 billion over the coming
year, with devaluation and an out-of-cycle 200 basis point
interest rate hike on Thursday helping contain financing needs
by dampening import demands, Curran said.
