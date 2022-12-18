Advanced search
Egypt's president calls for lucrative local wheat procurement price

12/18/2022 | 08:16am EST
China-Arab summit in Riyadh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for the setting of a procurement price for the 2022/23 local wheat harvest that is lucrative for farmers and promotes increased supply, the country's supply ministry said.

The statement also said that strategic reserves for whet, surgar, corn, oil, and rice stand between four and six months.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Louise Heavens)


