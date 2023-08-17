CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended the term of acting central bank's governor Hassan Abdalla for another year as of Friday, according to the official gazette. (Reporting by Mohamed Hendawy; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alison Williams)
