CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Egypt's strategic reserves of vegetable oils are sufficient for 5.7 months of local consumption, according to a statement issued by Egypt's cabinet on Sunday. (Reporting by Sarah Al Safty)
September 24, 2023 at 06:17 am EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
LG Chem partners with Huayou Group to build joint LFP cathode plant in Morocco
September 23, 2023 at 09:00 pm EDT
GM, Stellantis dealers and customers face dwindling parts as UAW strike expands
September 23, 2023 at 06:00 am EDT
No deal yet as Hollywood writers, studios talk for third straight day
September 22, 2023 at 11:57 pm EDT
All our articles
Rite Aid plans to shut down hundreds of stores in bankruptcy - WSJ
September 22, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met top businessmen during U.S. visit
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers during a visit this week to the United States, where investment opportunities in Ukraine were discussed.
Philippines condemns Chinese 'floating barrier' in South China Sea
September 24, 2023 at 01:16 am EDT