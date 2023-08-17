STORY: This is what the streets of Egypt look like at night.

Rolling blackouts have become a symbol of its economic crisis -

as the country faces record inflation and a weakening currency.

And that's a big problem for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi - just months before the country heads to the polls.

"When there is a power cut, I feel suffocated, I feel depressed, it feels like living in a grave."

Residents haven't experienced this level of service cuts since the uprising years ago -

when frequent outages helped turn the public against Egypt's first democratically elected leader, Mohamed Mursi.

Sisi led his ouster in July 2013.

Critics like Gameela Ismail, head of Al-Dostour Party - one of the opposition groups - see echoes of the past today.

"Power cuts are an indication of failing economic policies and in management. In fact, power cuts have not happened since 2013. It takes us back to many years ago, to a certain political moment. People feel that we are heading into a certain direction that might be like one that took place years ago."

Sisi took power in 2014 on promises of stability and development.

A former army chief who's overseen a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent -

he's widely expected to secure a third term in elections due by early 2024.

But Egypt's economic troubles are shaking faith in his record.

Sisi has shifted blame largely on other factors - like the global health crisis and the war in Ukraine.

This is Mostafa Bakry, a pro-Sisi member of parliament.

He acknowledges that the economy is suffering from crises - but likens it to the financial troubles in the U.S.

He says the Egyptian people will bear the burden - because they learned their lesson after the 2011 protests.

Analysts say the electricity cuts are partly caused by a dip in Egypt's production of natural gas -

which powers most of Egypt's grid, and is an important earner of hard currency.

The government denies that -

and says the cuts were simply necessary due to a surge in air conditioner use during unusually hot weather.

Residents say they have hit some areas harder than others, fuelling a sense of inequality...

...as many complain that life has become tougher due to subsidy reforms, taxes and soaring prices.