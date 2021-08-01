Egypt's stock exchange to lift limit on share price moves to 20% from September

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Egyptian Stock Exchange will
lift the limit on intraday share price moves to 20% from
September, the bourse said on Sunday.
The stock exchange currently limits moves in share prices to
10% either up or down, after which the share is suspended. The
10% limit has been in place since February 2011 under measures
introduced by Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority to protect
the financial market from violent fluctuations after the
uprising that ended the rule of President Hosni Mubarak.
Prior to then the limit had been 20%. All other
precautionary measures introduced in 2011 were repealed in 2014,
including a pre-opening session to determine opening prices.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing
by Susan Fenton)