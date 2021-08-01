Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's stock exchange to lift limit on share price moves to 20% from September

08/01/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Egyptian Stock Exchange will lift the limit on intraday share price moves to 20% from September, the bourse said on Sunday.

The stock exchange currently limits moves in share prices to 10% either up or down, after which the share is suspended. The 10% limit has been in place since February 2011 under measures introduced by Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority to protect the financial market from violent fluctuations after the uprising that ended the rule of President Hosni Mubarak.

Prior to then the limit had been 20%. All other precautionary measures introduced in 2011 were repealed in 2014, including a pre-opening session to determine opening prices. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aIndia's July gasoline sales above pre-pandemic levels - prelim data
RE
07:20aThe price of a moderna jab was $25.50 a dose, contracts show, up from about 19 ($22.60) - ft
RE
07:19aThe new price for a pfizer shot was 19.50 against 15.50 previously, according to portions of the contracts- ft
RE
07:18aPfizer and moderna ramp up eu covid vaccine prices- ft
RE
06:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : GIZ, ECOWAS train election administrators and stakeholders on effective boundary delimitation
PU
06:17aPrivate equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
RE
06:00aU.S. senators to move forward with infrastructure bill on Sunday
RE
05:52aEgypt's stock exchange to lift limit on share price moves to 20% from September
RE
04:54aRENAULT : Global chip shortage, COVID-19 pandemic weigh on French car market rebound
RE
03:32aWINNER'S BAG : Xander Schauffele, Olympic Games
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week
3Private equity firm CD&R set to make counter bid for UK's Morrisons -report
4COMCAST CORPORATION : Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK's Channel 4 - The Telegraph
5RENAULT : RENAULT : Global chip shortage, COVID-19 pandemic weigh on French car market rebound

HOT NEWS