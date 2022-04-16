Log in
Egypt's unemployment rate at 7.4% in 2021

04/16/2022 | 08:00am EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate reached 7.4% in the year 2021 with a decrease of 0.5% from 2020 , the state's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; writing by Yomna Ehab)


© Reuters 2022
Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace
RE
Egypt's unemployment rate at 7.4% in 2021
RE
More Chinese cities tighten controls as Shanghai COVID cases rise
RE
