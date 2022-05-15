Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in Q1 2022 -CAPMAS

05/15/2022 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man picks through rubbish on a road in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in January-March, down from 7.4% in the previous quarter, the state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, Writing by Yasmin Hussein)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:47aSwiss voters look set to approve TV streaming funding law
RE
06:45aEgypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in Q1 2022 -CAPMAS
RE
06:45aUkraine's top diplomat meets Blinken, touts more weapon supplies
RE
06:44aFinnish president confirms country will apply to join NATO
RE
06:40aNATO deputy chief 'confident' of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
RE
06:32aEgypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in q1/2022 -capmas…
RE
06:24aLebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, blast
RE
06:19aFront lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive
RE
06:17aPope declares 10 new saints, including Dutch priest killed by Nazis
RE
06:12aIreland calls on UK to cool Brexit tensions over Northern Ireland
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS