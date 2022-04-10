Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March

04/10/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Two Egyptian women shopping in a supermarket in Cairo

(Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated in March to 10.5%, its highest in nearly three years and faster than analysts had expected, data from the state statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The inflation figure, up from 8.8% in February, was greater than a median forecast of 10% in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

The price increases were caused in part by commodity shortages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sending inflation above the central bank's 5-9% target and its 9.25% overnight lending rate.

Some analysts expect inflation to increase by even more in the months ahead.

"The rise in inflation trends is widely expected and will peak by August 2022, after which it will start to normalise," said Radwa El Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage.

CI Capital's Sara Saada, meanwhile, said the government was expected to increase fuel prices this month.

"Accordingly, we expect monthly inflation to peak in April to record annual inflation between 12.5-13%, which reflects higher petroleum products prices," she said.

Naeem Research said the increase was largely attributable to higher commodity prices and devaluation of the currency on March 21.

"With the full impacts of the Egyptian pound depreciation (of 15% versus the U.S. dollar) expected to filter down into the economy, we expect inflation to rise further in April," it said in a note.

(This story corrects name of investment bank to Pharos in fifth paragraph)

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Patrick Werr; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43aRussia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion
RE
05:34aWestern Sahara's Polisario Front suspends contact with Spain
RE
05:31aIran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks
RE
05:26aExplainer-What you need to know about France's presidential election
RE
05:25aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
05:11aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
05:11aNigeria's electricity grid collapses for the second time in a month
RE
05:07aAt least 13 dead, another 10 missing as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia
RE
05:06aTunisia to compensate revolution's dead and wounded - president
RE
04:39aShanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
2Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
3Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist
4Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday
5Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist

HOT NEWS