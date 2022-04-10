Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March

04/10/2022 | 11:39am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Corrects name of investment bank to Pharos in fifth paragraph)

(Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated in March to 10.5%, its highest in nearly three years and faster than analysts had expected, data from the state statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The inflation figure, up from 8.8% in February, was greater than a median forecast of 10% in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

The price increases were caused in part by commodity shortages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sending inflation above the central bank's 5-9% target and its 9.25% overnight lending rate.

Some analysts expect inflation to increase by even more in the months ahead.

"The rise in inflation trends is widely expected and will peak by August 2022, after which it will start to normalise," said Radwa El Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage.

CI Capital's Sara Saada, meanwhile, said the government was expected to increase fuel prices this month.

"Accordingly, we expect monthly inflation to peak in April to record annual inflation between 12.5-13%, which reflects higher petroleum products prices," she said.

Naeem Research said the increase was largely attributable to higher commodity prices and devaluation of the currency on March 21.

"With the full impacts of the Egyptian pound depreciation (of 15% versus the U.S. dollar) expected to filter down into the economy, we expect inflation to rise further in April," it said in a note.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Patrick Werr; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EGYPTIAN POUND / EURO (EGP/EUR) 0.03% 0.050187 Delayed Quote.-10.38%
EGYPTIAN POUND / US DOLLAR (EGP/USD) 0.00% 0.054675 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
EURO / EGYPTIAN POUND (EUR/EGP) 0.11% 19.9256 Delayed Quote.11.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aShanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID quarantines
RE
07:10aShehbaz Sherif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament
RE
07:10aShehbaz Sherif submits nomination for prime minister to Pakistani parliament
RE
06:57aShanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies
RE
06:57aShanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies
RE
06:39aEgypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
RE
06:39aWestern Sahara's Polisario Front suspends contact with Spain
RE
06:35aBattle looms in Ukraine's east, grave found in town near Kyiv
RE
06:33aS.Korea's president-elect nominates conservative lawmaker as finance chief
RE
06:23aIran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France votes on Sunday in cliffhanger presidential election
2Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
3UK says Russia seeks to bolster armed forces after losses mount
4INEOS offers to develop test shale gas site in Britain
5Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion

HOT NEWS