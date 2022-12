CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's wheat strategic reserves are sufficient for five months, Supply Minister said on Monday.

The country's sugar, vegoils, rice strategic reserves were sufficient for 3.8 months, 5.7, 6.6 months respectively.

The local season for sugar cultivation starts on Jan. 15. (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by David Evans)