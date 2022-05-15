CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Agreements with Egypt's government
to purchase Indian wheat will not be affected by an export ban
announced by New Delhi on Saturday, Egypt's Supply Minister in a
televised news conference.
The Egyptian cabinet gave its approval for state commodity
buyer GASC to make deals to purchase wheat directly from
countries or companies, Ali Moselhy added.
He added Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, is in
talks with India, Australia, Kazakhstan and France for direct
deals to purchase wheat.
