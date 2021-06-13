Egypt signs 1.7 bln euros of financing deals with France

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed 1.7 billion
euros ($2.06 billion) worth of deals with France to finance
projects in the transportation, infrastructure, electricity and
wholesale sectors, the cabinet said on Sunday.
Of that financing, 776 million euros will come from the
French government and 990 million euros from AFD, France's
development agency, the cabinet said.
The signings came during a visit by French finance minister
Bruno Le Maire to Cairo.
In May, France announced a 4 billion euro deal to deliver 30
Dassault warplanes to Egypt beginning in 2024, strengthening
ties with what it considers a vital partner in fighting Islamist
militants.
Projects announced on Sunday by the cabinet include
sanitation stations as well as a number of railway projects,
including the provision of 55 new cars for the Cairo metro's
oldest line and the construction of a railway line between Aswan
in southern Egypt and Wadi Halfa in neighbouring Sudan.
AFD will provide 150 million euros in support of Egypt's
universal health insurance programme, the cabinet said.
($1 = 0.8260 euros)
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah
Writing by Nafisa Eltahir
Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)