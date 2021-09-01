Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt signs $4.45 billion deal for high-speed coast-to-coast railway

09/01/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a $4.45 billion contract for development of a high-speed electric rail line that will link the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts and be built with a consortium led by Siemens, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The contract, signed between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and a consortium including Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors will cover design, installation and maintenance of the rail link over 15 years.

The 660-km (410 miles) link will include a main line designed to carry more than 30 million passengers annually as well as a freight line, and will run between the Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna and the Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Marsa Matrouh.

Financial close on the contract is expected in 2022, Orascom said in a statement.

NAT and the consortium also agreed to discuss and finalise deals on two other high-speed rail links in Egypt, one running south from Cairo to Aswan, the other connecting the Nile city of Luxor to Hurghada and Safaga on the Red Sea, Orascom said.

The network will eventually extend to 1,825 kms, according to the cabinet.

Egypt has an extensive rail network but it has suffered from decades of underinvestment and has been plagued by accidents.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.72% 139.8 Delayed Quote.19.84%
TWO -0.31% 9.73 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aExclusive-Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV -sources
RE
05:30aSK Innovation to invest $1 billion in a new battery factory in China
RE
05:29aAfghanistan central bank board member urges Biden, IMF to release funds
RE
05:29aOPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand
RE
05:29aGoogle appeals France's 'disproportionate' $591 million fine in copyright row
RE
05:27aPernod confident on sales momentum as US, China lift profits
RE
05:26aWarnings as Southeast Asia's biggest economies ease COVID-19 curbs
RE
05:25aEgypt signs $4.45 billion deal for high-speed coast-to-coast railway
RE
05:23aBoE's Bailey highlights environmental regulation of banks
RE
05:23aIraq at risk of power shortages after Iran reduced gas supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Shares shrug off growth worries in "semi-Goldilocks" moment

HOT NEWS