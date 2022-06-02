Egypt stands to receive $600 mln in wheat import, silo funding from World Bank, EU

CAIRO, June 2 (Reuters) - Egypt stands to access more than
$600 million from the World Bank and the European Union to
improve its wheat silo system and support government wheat
purchases as it struggles with the fallout from Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
Under a food security programme pending approval by the
World Bank board, Egypt would receive $380 million to help its
state grains buyer import up to 700,000 tonnes of wheat for its
bread subsidy programme, a World Bank document showed.
An additional $117.5 million would be allocated for
increasing silo capacity, financing development of high-yield
wheat varieties and improving climate resilience.
Separately, the European Commission has mobilised 75 million
euros ($80.24 million) for the expansion of Egypt's wheat
storage capacity, and 25 million euros ($26.75 million) for
small and medium enterprises in the agriculture sector, EU
Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi
said late on Wednesday, following a visit to Cairo.
That funding is part of a previously announced 225 million
($240.71 million) euro food security support package to Middle
Eastern and North African nations impacted by Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine has left Egypt, which provides steeply
subsidised bread to more than 70 million people, facing sharply
higher import costs. Russia and Ukraine have been the main
suppliers of wheat to Egypt, one of the world's largest
importers.
Last week, Egypt's supply ministry said the Saudi
Arabia-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation
(ITFC) had doubled its credit limit to Egypt to $6 billion to
help it import wheat.
($1 = 0.9348 euros)
(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Writing by Sarah El Safty;
Editing by Alison Williams)