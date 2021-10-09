Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert
10/09/2021 | 08:36am EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt started construction of a gas pipeline in the Western Desert with an expected capacity of 15 million cubic feet of gas per day, the petroleum ministry said on Facebook on Saturday, citing the head of the General Petroleum Corporation.
The company's current production is about 74,000 barrels? ?of oil equivalent per day, he said.
