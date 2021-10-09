Log in
Egypt starts construction of gas pipeline in Western Desert

10/09/2021 | 08:36am EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt started construction of a gas pipeline in the Western Desert with an expected capacity of 15 million cubic feet of gas per day, the petroleum ministry said on Facebook on Saturday, citing the head of the General Petroleum Corporation.

The company's current production is about 74,000 barrels? ?of oil equivalent per day, he said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

