Egypt to be listed on GBI-EM index, JPMorgan says

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian government bonds have
been cleared to join J.P. Morgan's GBI-EM investment index
starting on Jan. 31, the investment bank said in a research
note.
Egypt would have an estimated weight of 1.85% in the index.
Some 14 Egyptian pound government bonds worth a total $26
billion are eligible for the benchmark, the note said. The bonds
have an average yield of 14.9% and a duration of 2.9 years.
Local currency bond markets would benefit to the tune of
$1.4-$2.2 billion if Egyptian bonds won inclusion to the index,
the bank's analysts said in April.
Egypt has also been working to make its domestic debt
"Euroclearable". It is still discussing some technical issues
and hopes to become Euroclearable within a few months, but not
by an earlier target of November, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait
said last month.
JPMorgan's index team placed Egypt and Ukraine on "Index
Watch Positive" in April after steady improvement in liquidity
and access to the onshore government bond markets for foreign
investors.
