Egypt to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India -supply minister

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's government has agreed to
buy half a million tonnes of wheat from India, Egyptian Supply
Minister Aly Moselhy told Reuters on Sunday.
Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, is
looking for alternatives to Black Sea grain exports which face
disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major
wheat exporters to Egypt.
"We have agreed to buy half a million tonnes from India,"
Moselhy said, speaking on the sidelines of a press conference.
New Delhi announced a ban on wheat exports on Saturday amid
a scorching heat wave that has curtailed domestic production and
driven up domestic prices.
However, Moselhy said during the press conference the Indian
ban would not apply to the deal with Egypt.
He also said the Egyptian cabinet had given approval for
government purchaser the General Authority for Supply
Commodities to circumvent its tender process and purchase wheat
directly from countries or companies.
Egypt was also in talks with Kazakhstan, France, and
Argentina, he said.
Egypt has four months' worth of strategic at reserves and
six months of vegetable oils, the country's prime minister said
earlier in the day.
Officials say that following procurement of the ongoing
local harvest, Egyptian wheat reserves would be sufficient until
the end of the year.
