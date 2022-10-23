Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Egypt to develop new currency indicator to wean people off U.S. dollar

10/23/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Hassan Abdalla arrives at IMF headquarters during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will develop a new currency indicator partly to wean people off the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, the new central bank governor said on Sunday.

Hassan Abdalla, appointed in August, told an economic conference that the central bank was also working to introduce currency hedging and had already finished futures contracts as it revamps its currency trading system.

The indicator would be based on a basket of several currencies and possibly gold, he said.

"It is for the sake of the idea of pegging -- and I'm not talking about the price, I'm speaking about the idea," he said. "America is not my major trading partner. I don't know why people are always fixated on the dollar.

"Part of our success will be in changing the culture and idea that we are pegged. We want to be seen against every currency."

The Egyptian pound had been virtually fixed at about 15.70 pounds against the dollar for 18 months before the Ukraine crisis triggered a flight of billions of dollars out of Egyptian treasuries in a matter of weeks, prompting the central bank to devalue the currency in March and let it gradually weaken since then.

Egypt since March has been negotiating a financial support package with the International Monetary Fund, which has long urged it to adopt a more flexible exchange rate.

The Egyptian pound had strengthened against the euro, the British pound and the Turkish lira since the the Ukraine crisis. "But people don't see all that," Abdalla told the conference.

Despite the currency revamp, Abdalla said the central bank's primary mission would be to get inflation, now running at 14%, under control.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr, Mahmoud Murad and Nayera Abdallah; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.88% 0.55953 Delayed Quote.4.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.24% 0.6456 Delayed Quote.0.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.66% 1.1526 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.86% 1.13926 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.72% 0.644247 Delayed Quote.10.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.742771 Delayed Quote.6.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.7333 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EGYPTIAN POUND / EURO (EGP/EUR) 0.51% 0.051865 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
EGYPTIAN POUND / US DOLLAR (EGP/USD) 0.67% 0.05123 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.69% 0.86704 Delayed Quote.3.70%
EURO / EGYPTIAN POUND (EUR/EGP) -0.51% 19.2809 Delayed Quote.7.63%
EURO / TURKISH LIRA (EUR/TRY) 0.16% 18.3609 Delayed Quote.19.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 0.9881 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.31% 0.010731 Delayed Quote.8.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.50% 0.012286 Delayed Quote.4.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.578 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.85% 0.877809 Delayed Quote.20.70%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 1.012043 Delayed Quote.16.44%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.00% 18.5888 Delayed Quote.39.58%
Latest news "Economy"
05:42pUS and UK warn of possible attack in Nigeria's capital
RE
05:33pUk's rishi sunak says hope johnson continues to contribute to pu…
RE
05:27pKorean Air says jet overran runway in Philippines, no injuries reported
RE
05:21pBoris Johnson's statement on pulling out of UK prime minister race
RE
05:11pS.Korea fires warning shots after N.Korean boat crosses maritime border
RE
05:00pEgypt to develop new currency indicator to wean people off U.S. dollar
RE
04:44pAirbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets - sources
RE
04:38pBrazilian politician resists arrest, fires at police
RE
04:29pThousands in new Moldova anti-government protest
RE
04:19pBoris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1France's Macron says there is chance for peace in Ukraine
2China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
3South Africa President Ramaphosa Welcomed Saudi Arabia, Other OPEC Coun..
4Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call
5Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions

HOT NEWS