Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022 -ministry

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egypt will host the COP27 United
Nations Climate Change Conference in 2022, the country's
environment ministry said on Thursday.
The North African country will hold the conference in the
Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, it added.
The decision was taken during this year's conference, COP26
https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, which is hosted by the
United Kingdom in Glasgow.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared in September
his country's interest in hosting the COP27 on behalf of the
African continent.
The country would work to make the conference "a radical
turning point in international climate efforts in coordination
with all parties, for the benefit of Africa and the entire
world," he said at the time.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was selected on Thursday to
host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray;
Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)