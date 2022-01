CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to increase investments in the state-owned oil companies to 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.92 billion) in fiscal year 2022-2023, which is the highest ever, the petroleum ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry statement did not provide a figure for the prior fiscal year. ($1 = 15.6400 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Angus MacSwan)