Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egypt to receive 189,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat - ministry

03/13/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stalks of wheat are seen at a field in El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt is to receive a total of 189,000 tonnes of previously contracted wheat in the coming days after it was shipped from Russia, Romania and Ukraine, the Supply Ministry said on Sunday.

Egypt is often the largest importer of wheat in the world and its purchases have been thrown into turmoil by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Egypt received 63,000 tonnes of French wheat on March 8, and a similar amount of Romanian wheat on March 5, the Supply Ministry's General Authority for Supply Commodities said in a statement.

Egyptian officials have said they are working to secure booked cargoes of wheat from the Black Sea and to purchase from other origins amid the uncertainty over Black Sea shipments.

Existing reserves and wheat from the upcoming harvest should be sufficient to provide subsidised bread until close to the end of the year, they say.

However, Egypt has banned the export of some staples including wheat for three months and local prices of bread, flour and wheat have risen sharply since the war in Ukraine began.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Moataz Mohamed and Aidan Lewis; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SECURE, INC. -10.99% 1061 Delayed Quote.-55.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39aS.African airline Comair's fleet grounded indefinitely
RE
06:39aS.African airline Comair's fleet grounded indefinitely
RE
06:31aEgypt to receive 189,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat - ministry
RE
06:28aUK says looking at using sanctioned oligarch properties for refugees
RE
06:26aUkraine war becomes a cudgel in Republican Party's internal conflict
RE
06:20aOman aims to list 35 state-owned enterprises in next 5 years, se…
RE
06:12aQatar's foreign minister calls on all parties to 'exercise restraint' over Ukraine
RE
06:12aQatar's foreign minister tells ukrainian counterpart in phone ca…
RE
05:28aThailand lays out buffet for elephants in national celebration
RE
05:18aChina daily local symptomatic COVID cases more than triple
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense agains..
2TOP WRAP 5-Russia strikes military base near Polish border, nine dead, ..
3UK DEFENCE MINISTRY - RUSSIA IS PAYING HIGH PRICE FOR EACH ADVAN…
4Bolsonaro says Petrobras profit 'absurd' but won't interfere with prici..
5JD.com Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd ..

HOT NEWS