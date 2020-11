CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate dropped to 7.3% in July-September, down 0.5% from the same period in 2019, state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

Unemployment had risen to 9.6% in April-June this year due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, CAPMAS said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Alexander Smith)