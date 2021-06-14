Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

CAIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's highest civilian court on
Monday upheld death sentences for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood
figures over a 2013 sit-in which ended with security forces
killing hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said.
The ruling, which cannot be appealed, means the 12 men could
face execution pending approval by President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi. They include Abdul Rahman Al-Bar, commonly described as
the group's mufti or top religious scholar, Mohamed El-Beltagi,
a former member of parliament, and Osama Yassin, a former
minister.
Many Muslim Brotherhood figures have been sentenced to death
in other cases related to the unrest that followed the
military's ousting of Brotherhood president Mohamed Mursi in
2013, but the Court of Cassation ordered retrials.
Rights groups have documented a sharp rise in the number of
executions in Egypt, with at least 51 carried out so far this
year according to Amnesty International.
"Instead of continuing to escalate their use of the death
penalty by upholding death sentences following convictions in
grossly unfair mass trials Egyptian authorities must immediately
establish an official moratorium on executions," Amnesty said in
a statement.
Monday's ruling relates to a mass trial of hundreds of
suspects accused of murder and incitement of violence during
pro-Brotherhood protests at Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo in
the weeks after Mursi's overthrow.
In September 2018, an Egyptian criminal court sentenced 75
people to death and issued varying jail terms for more than 600
others. Many defendants were tried in absentia.
Forty-four of those sentenced to death appealed to the Court
of Cassation. Thirty-one had their sentences changed to life in
prison, while death sentences were upheld for 12 others.
A final defendant, the senior Muslim Brotherhood leader
Essam el-Erian, died in prison in Cairo in August 2020. Mursi,
Egypt's first democratically elected president, died in prison
in 2019.
The court also upheld jail terms for many other defendants
including a life sentence for Mohamed Badie, leader of the
outlawed Brotherhood, and a 10-year jail term for Mursi's son
Osama, the judicial sources said.
