Egyptian bourse chairman's appointment renewed by PM - statement

08/08/2021 | 04:08am EDT
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's prime minister has renewed the appointment of the country's stock exchange chairman Mohamed Farid for four years, the cabinet said in a statement on Sunday.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
