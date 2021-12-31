Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Egyptian net foreign assets drop for second month in November

12/31/2021 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in downtown Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell by 31.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.99 billion) in November, their second sharp fall in the last two months, central bank data showed on Thursday.

NFAs as of the end of November fell to 82.95 bilion pounds from 114.2 billion at end-October. They were 186.3 billion as of end-September.

NFAs represent banking system assets owed by non-residents minus liabilities. Changes in their size represent net transactions of the banking system with the foreign sector, including those of the central bank, according to the central bank.

Any movement could represent changes in import or export flows, foreign portfolio outflows, repayment of foreign debt or a slowdown in tourism, analysts said.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aThree shot dead in protests in Sudan's Omdurman, medics say
RE
03:11aTurkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries
RE
03:09aGabon, Cameroonian crude spot tenders in focus
RE
03:06aS.Korea's disgraced ex-president Park freed after nearly 5 years in prison
RE
03:06aChina commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025
RE
03:04aEgyptian net foreign assets drop for second month in November
RE
03:04aHong Kong says Omicron variant has spread despite COVID restrictions
RE
03:02aS.Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
RE
03:01aIsrael signs deal to buy $2 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers
RE
03:00aSwiss National Bank takes gas off forex purchases during Q3
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
3'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
4JPMorgan, Citi staff to start 2022 with remote work
5Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces t..

HOT NEWS