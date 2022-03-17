Egyptians count rising bread costs as Ukraine war disrupts wheat exports

* Egypt usually buys heavily from Russia, Ukraine
* Prices of unsubsidised bread are up by 25%
* Analysts say state spending on wheat could nearly double
CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - From his job as a Cairo doorman,
Mahmoud Farag earns 1,500 Egyptian pounds ($95) each month but
it's no longer enough to adequately feed his family of five.
Food prices in Egypt were already climbing before Russia's
invasion of Ukraine. Now bread, a politically symbolic staple on
which many Egyptians are heavily dependent, is also getting
costlier as Black Sea wheat exports are disrupted and global
prices surge.
That is piling financial pressure on families who have
already endured years of austerity, in a country where nearly a
third of the 103-million population live below the official
poverty line and many more struggle to get by.
Shoppers say the cost of a packet of unsubsidised loaves has
risen by a quarter in the three weeks since Russia's invasion of
its neighbour, while prices of oil, eggs, pasta and other widely
consumed foods are also climbing.
Flour prices have risen by up to 15%, said Attia Hamad of
the Cairo Chamber of Commerce.
"I eat less so my kids don't get hungry," said Farag, 52,
whose daily budget for bread currently buys eight small flat
loaves instead of 10. "Sometimes we cook a good meal every three
days, and the rest of the week we just eat something like bread
and cheese."
Egypt is typically the world's largest wheat importer,
buying more than 60% of its wheat from abroad. Russia and
Ukraine accounted for some 80% of those imports last year.
Now traders are scrambling to source supplies from elsewhere
as fighting in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia block shipments.
"If I want to find an alternative, prices will be vastly
different," said one trader in the region, pointing to
volatility in the futures contracts that underpin the market.
The contract for May delivery wheat on the
Paris-based futures market is up almost 50% from its February
lows.
SOCIAL RISK
Recent price increases could also nearly double annual state
spending on wheat imports to $5.7 billion from about $3 billion,
according to a study this week by the International Food Policy
Research Institute, an amount the government could find it hard
to recoup as the cost of subsidised bread has not changed since
the 1980s - although the size of a loaf has shrunk.
An attempt to raise the price of Egypt's subsidised bread in
1977 sparked riots while former President Hosni Mubarak faced
unrest in 2008 over wheat shortages. The leading chant of the
uprising that toppled him three years later was "Bread, freedom
and social justice".
International organisations such as the World Bank are now
warning that soaring energy and food prices could trigger
similar social unrest in North Africa and the Middle East.
The government has tried to reassure Egyptians in recent
weeks that existing wheat reserves and local crops will meet
demand for the heavily subsidised bread available to around
two-thirds of the population for at least eight months.
It has also raised the amount it will pay farmers for their
wheat to secure more of the local crop and says it is budgeting
for more expensive grain imports, despite growing pressure on
public finances.
Officials have said subsidy reforms could be included in the
2022/23 budget, due to be announced this month, though the
extent of any reform remains unclear.
Wheat for all other bread comes from a growing private
market where traders say reserves are lower.
At least a dozen people have been detained on suspicion of
hoarding and speculation as authorities look to counter the
price surge, and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday
instructed the government to set a price for unsubsidised bread.
Exports of wheat, flour and other foods including lentils
and fava beans have been banned for three months.
More expensive commodities are expected to push up prices
throughout the economy. Headline inflation accelerated to its
highest rate in nearly three years in February, and is forecast
to quicken further as consumers bulk buy ahead of the holy month
of Ramadan next month.
Timothy Kaldas, a policy fellow at the Tahrir Institute for
Middle East Policy, said although the new pressures could feed
into simmering frustrations over living conditions, they may not
result in public protests, which are now effectively banned
after a long crackdown on political dissent.
"We've seen Egyptians also endure incredible strain without
taking to the streets in any sizeable number," said Kaldas.
