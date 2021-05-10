Log in
Eid Al Fitr Holiday

05/10/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Qatar Central Bank announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the current year for all financial institutions in the country (banks, currency exchanges, insurance companies, finance, investment, and financial consultants) will start from next Wednesday May 12, 2021 and will end on Sunday, May 16, 2021 provided that all financial institutions return to work before the public on Monday, May 17, 2021.

All financial institutions operating in the state must fully close all its branches during the vacation period.

Disclaimer

Qatar Central Bank published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
