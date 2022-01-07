Eider Creek Capital and a Real Estate Fund Advised by Crow Holdings Capital Announce Construction of a New, Class-A Industrial Facility in the Mountain Creek East Industrial Area

This industrial investment represents the firms' ongoing commitment to developing Class A industrial buildings in one of Dallas-Fort Worth's most dynamic industrial submarkets and serving the distribution needs of the metro area and beyond

Eider Creek Capital is partnering with a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital to develop Mountain Creek East Logistics Center, a 467,541 SF speculative industrial development in Dallas. The partnership purchased four land parcels totaling 25 acres located at Dan Morton Dr. and Crystal Lake Blvd.

Mountain Creek Logistics Center, a 467,541-square-foot speculative industrial development in Dallas, Texas, is expected to be completed in April 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

The opportunity was sourced off-market by Davidson Bogel Real Estate's (DB2RE) Ricardo Quinones, representing the purchaser. The construction of Mountain Creek East Logistics Center has commenced and is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

The property is strategically located along the eastern banks of TX-408 Spur with a full-diamond interchange serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s two essential East-West distribution corridors, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30. This established industrial submarket provides unparalleled access to major roadway distribution routes throughout the metro area and is considered one of the best warehouse labor pools in the region.

"Eider Creek Capital is excited to partner with Crow Holdings Capital on this speculative development and to construct a new state-of-the-art development in one of the DFW's most established industrial submarkets," said Ben Doherty, Managing Partner of Eider Creek Capital.

Ricardo Quinones, with DB2RE, said, "Due to unprecedented industrial demand in DFW, developers across the area are forced to find creative solutions including multi-parcel assemblages like this site."

Kacy Jones, Senior Vice President; Steve Koldyke, Executive Vice President; and Brian Gilchrist, Senior Vice President at CBRE Dallas-Fort Worth represent Mountain Creek East Logistics Center to lease the project.

About Eider Creek Capital

Eider Creek Capital, LLC is an industrial real estate investment company located in Dallas, Texas. Eider Creek Capital provides an opportunity to work with a results-oriented firm that provides deep industry knowledge, experience, and value creation for its partners. Eider Creek Capital is focused on developing modern Class-A distribution properties and acquiring value-add distribution in major U.S. industrial markets. For further information, please contact Ben Doherty at bd@eidercreekcapital.com.

About Crow Holdings Capital

Crow Holdings Capital (CHC) is a real estate investment management company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and specialty property types delivered through strategies that span the risk-return spectrum. For more than 20 years, CHC has sought out a diversified portfolio in partnership with leading global investors and generating attractive returns across market cycles. Led by a highly experienced leadership team, CHC manages $13 billion in real estate assets and is a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, a privately owned real estate investment and development firm with more than 70 years of operating history, $24 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. The firm’s ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr. and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities. For more information, visit db2re.com.

About Pritchard & Associates

Pritchard Associates is an owner's representative firm providing full-service commercial construction project management services. Over the last two decades, Pritchard has completed over 1,200 industrial projects across 25 states and 157 cities. Pritchard is staffed with registered architects and engineers, construction experts, legal and finance professionals, and experienced project administrators. Established in 1994, Pritchard Associates manages construction and development projects for clients across the country ensuring a smooth project development and construction process for our clients and a smooth occupancy process for their employees or tenants. We save our clients time and money by keeping projects on time and on or under budget. With over 3,300 completed projects (more than 235 million square feet), we have successfully expanded our services to include projects in 37 states plus Washington, D.C., Canada, and Mexico.

