Eight auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on chip shortage

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of eight governors from U.S. auto states on Friday urged President Joe Biden to do more to press semiconductor firms to address a global shortage of automotive chips that has cut some vehicle production.

The governors of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas South Carolina, Alabama and Missouri asked Biden in a letter to follow foreign governments in urging semiconductor and wafer companies to expand production and "temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer production." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)