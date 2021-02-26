Log in
Eight auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on chip shortage

02/26/2021 | 12:31pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of eight governors from U.S. auto states on Friday urged President Joe Biden to do more to press semiconductor firms to address a global shortage of automotive chips that has cut some vehicle production.

The governors of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas South Carolina, Alabama and Missouri asked Biden in a letter to follow foreign governments in urging semiconductor and wafer companies to expand production and "temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer production." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ