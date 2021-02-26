Eight auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on chip shortage

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of eight
governors from U.S. auto states on Friday urged President Joe
Biden to do more to press semiconductor firms to address a
global shortage of automotive chips that has cut some vehicle
production.
The governors of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas
South Carolina, Alabama and Missouri asked Biden in a letter to
follow foreign governments in urging semiconductor and wafer
companies to expand production and "temporarily reallocate a
modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer
production."
