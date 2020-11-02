Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Eight big banks must face U.S. cities' allegations of municipal bond collusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:47pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said Philadelphia and Baltimore may sue eight big banks for allegedly conspiring to force state and local governments to pay inflated interest rates on a popular type of tax-exempt municipal bond.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the cities may pursue antitrust claims in the proposed class action over the banks' marketing of variable-rate demand obligations, once a more than $400 billion market, from 2008 to 2016.

Philadelphia and Baltimore said the collusion reduced available funding for hospitals, power and water supplies, schools, transportation and other essential municipal services.

The defendants included affiliates of Bank of America Corp , Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo & Co.

VRDOs are long-term bonds with short-term interest rates that typically reset weekly. Investors may redeem the bonds early, and banks must remarket those bonds to other investors at the lowest possible rates.

Philadelphia and Baltimore, which issued a respective $1.67 billion and $261 million of VRDOs, accused the banks of sharing proprietary information about bond inventories and planned rate changes.

They said this dissuaded redemptions, and enabled the banks to charge hundreds of millions of dollars in remarketing and service fees for "effectively doing nothing."

In his 34-page decision, Furman said the cities offered "reason to believe that defendants stood to gain by participating in the rate-fixing scheme and that the scheme was possible only with defendants' coordinated efforts."

Furman also said six banks must face breach of contract claims. He dismissed all claims of unjust enrichment.

The banks declined to comment or had no immediate comment.

Diana Cortes, a lawyer for the City of Philadelphia Law Department, said the plaintiffs were pleased Furman upheld their "core" antitrust and contract claims.

The VRDO market exceeded $400 billion in 2009 but has shrunk. S&P Global Ratings recently rated $144.9 billion of the securities.

The case is Philadelphia et al v Bank of America Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-01608. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:47pEight big banks must face U.S. cities' allegations of municipal bond collusion
RE
02:23pEight big banks must face U.S. cities' allegations of municipal bond collusion
RE
01:16pMonte dei paschi ceo mentioned both at1 bond and rights issue as options to fill capital gap, adding at1 issue problematic due to its cost - source
RE
10:29aMarathon petroleum says refinery utilization rates have "stabilized a little bit"
RE
09:03aECB will not expand flexibility of regular bond purchase scheme
RE
07:37aGerman yields dip, Southern Europe's steady as lockdowns tighten
RE
03:58aSouth European government bond yields rise as lockdown restrictions tighten
RE
10/30U.S. Bond Yields Climb on Post-Election Outlook
DJ
10/30Funds favour bonds over stocks in run-up to U.S. election - Reuters poll
RE
10/30Southern European bond yields keep near post-ECB lows; Euribor rates hit record lows
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
4Factory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group