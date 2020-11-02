Eight big banks must face U.S. cities' allegations of municipal bond collusion

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said
Philadelphia and Baltimore may sue eight big banks for allegedly
conspiring to force state and local governments to pay inflated
interest rates on a popular type of tax-exempt municipal bond.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the
cities may pursue antitrust claims in the proposed class action
over the banks' marketing of variable-rate demand obligations,
once a more than $400 billion market, from 2008 to 2016.
Philadelphia and Baltimore said the collusion reduced
available funding for hospitals, power and water supplies,
schools, transportation and other essential municipal services.
The defendants included affiliates of Bank of America Corp
, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan
Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo &
Co.
VRDOs are long-term bonds with short-term interest rates
that typically reset weekly. Investors may redeem the bonds
early, and banks must remarket those bonds to other investors at
the lowest possible rates.
Philadelphia and Baltimore, which issued a respective $1.67
billion and $261 million of VRDOs, accused the banks of sharing
proprietary information about bond inventories and planned rate
changes.
They said this dissuaded redemptions, and enabled the banks
to charge hundreds of millions of dollars in remarketing and
service fees for "effectively doing nothing."
In his 34-page decision, Furman said the cities offered
"reason to believe that defendants stood to gain by
participating in the rate-fixing scheme and that the scheme was
possible only with defendants' coordinated efforts."
Furman also said six banks must face breach of contract
claims. He dismissed all claims of unjust enrichment.
The banks declined to comment or had no immediate comment.
Diana Cortes, a lawyer for the City of Philadelphia Law
Department, said the plaintiffs were pleased Furman upheld their
"core" antitrust and contract claims.
The VRDO market exceeded $400 billion in 2009 but has
shrunk. S&P Global Ratings recently rated $144.9 billion of the
securities.
The case is Philadelphia et al v Bank of America Corp et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
19-01608.
