Eighth Icon Holdings Evolves Into Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company With Name Change

09/13/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
DANVILLE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighth Icon Holdings, after operating for less than a year, has changed its name to Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company effective immediately. 

The company is responsible for managing Cheech and Chong, the original iconic weed duo in the cannabis industry by producing Tommy Chong's Cannabis and Cheech's Stash wholesale flower brands in California. 

Jonathan Black, CEO, states, "Our team is prepared for the challenge and committed to representing Cheech and Chong's cannabis across the United States and around the world. This name change allows for clear representation of what our company is executing."

Tommy Chong weighs in, "Excited to see the progression of the company, timing is right!"

Cheech Marin adds, "As we move towards federal legalization, the new name reflects our mission and progress made."

"Along with the name change, we are proud to announce we have also closed our first round of funding," states President and Chairman of the Board, Danny Keith.

Currently, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is producing high-quality flower products across multiple categories in the state of California, including: prerolls, jarred eighths, and mylar bagged half ounces. The two brands are being distributed into over 90 accounts as of press time, with expansion into over 150 by year-end. 

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company 

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, and its entities, is an emerging cannabis company focused on distribution, delivery, products and brands operating across the U.S. The Company is actively developing infrastructure to support the proliferation of its assets initially through its acquisition of the exclusive rights to the Cheech and Chong Cannabis brands. 

Website: www.cheechandchongscannabis.com 

For press inquiries on behalf of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, please contact  1.909.906.3339 or via email ir@cheechandchongscannabis.com 

For press inquiries on behalf of Tommy Chong, please contact James Weir of the Anderson Group agpr@andersongrouppr.com

For press inquiries on behalf of Richard "Cheech" Marin, contact Yvette Shearer of Shearer PR yvette@shearerpr.com 

Related Files

Forward Looking Statements.pdf

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Featured Image for Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

© GlobeNewswire 2021
