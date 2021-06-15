Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers to hold in Accra

The Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold from tomorrow, June 15 to June 16, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The Council (comprising of Ministers responsible for foreign affairs from ECOWAS Member States) will be considering memorandum on the post Covid-19 Industry recovery Plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing Institutional Reforms at ECOWAS, among others.