Eikon Therapeutics Appoints Alfred Bowie Jr, PhD as Chief Financial Officer

Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneer in live-cell super-resolution microscopy and engineering for drug discovery, today announced that it has named Alfred “Freddie” Bowie, Jr, PhD, to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Dr. Bowie will have broad responsibility for finance, operational functions, and business development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005418/en/

Eikon Therapeutics has appointed Alfred “Freddie” Bowie, Jr, PhD, to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to welcome Freddie to the Eikon team,” said Roger Perlmutter, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Eikon Therapeutics. “He is an accomplished executive who also brings a unique scientific perspective to his work in corporate finance and business development. Freddie’s expertise in driving strategic growth initiatives within the biopharmaceutical industry will be important to helping Eikon realize its vision of applying advanced engineering to discover and develop essential new medicines.”

Prior to joining Eikon, Dr. Bowie oversaw a range of strategic and operational functions at Veracyte, including corporate and business development, strategic planning, and sales operations. While at Veracyte, he led a number of innovative collaborations with companies such as Bayer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, and orchestrated multiple acquisitions. Prior to joining Veracyte, he was Senior Director, Corporate Development & Strategy at Foundation Medicine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche, where he led strategic planning, corporate development, and competitive intelligence. He also served in corporate and business development positions of increasing responsibility at Tecan Group and Danaher Corporation. Dr. Bowie began his career in management consulting at The Boston Consulting Group where he advised clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences tools industries. He holds a PhD in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley and received his BS in chemistry from Davidson College.

“As the power of single particle tracking tools and machine learning continues to advance, we have a remarkable opportunity to apply these technologies to more effectively bring new medicines to patients in need. I am inspired by the transformative potential of Eikon’s unique platform and thrilled to work with Roger and the team to help scale the company’s operations,” said Dr. Bowie.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics is a drug discovery and development company. Our proprietary platform leverages super-resolution microscopy, a Nobel Prize-winning technology, as well as the latest advances in biology, chemistry, engineering, and automation toward the goal of developing and bringing to market novel therapies. Eikon tracks and measures the real-time movement of individual proteins in living cells to increase our understanding of disease biology and discover differentiated therapeutics. Our multidisciplinary team aims to uncover and introduce new treatments for people with unmet health needs. Eikon is based in Hayward, Calif. Eikon can be found online via our website or on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005418/en/