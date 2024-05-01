LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Eisler Capital ended March about flat for the year so far, it said in a letter to investors at the end of April, with its bets suffering from "tactical trading in US and European equities," it said in the letter.

The $4.1 billion multi-strategy hedge fund posted a 0.3% return in March which saw positive contributions from government bond and commodity trading but negative performance from macro economic and equities trading strategies.

Eisler Capital is a multi-strategy hedge fund that houses several different trading strategies under one roof.

Eisler Capital declined to comment. (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Jonathan Oatis)