Eisner Welcomes Recognized New York Litigator Steven Paradise, Three Additional Lateral Hires

Steven Paradise, a nationally recognized trial lawyer with over two decades of experience in commercial litigation and securities-related regulatory and civil matters, has joined Eisner, LLP as a partner in its New York office. His arrival coincides with Eisner’s recent addition of three associates from Am Law 100 firms, deepening the firm’s bench of talent on both coasts.

“First-chair trial lawyers of Steven’s quality are rare,” said Leslie Corwin, managing partner of Eisner’s New York office. “Additionally, his expertise in securities enforcement and litigation adds another dimension to our growing New York office, and also further ties together our litigation and corporate services.”

Paradise comes to Eisner from the Am Law 100 firm Seyfarth Shaw. Earlier in his career, he practiced at the Am Law 100 law firm Vinson & Elkins, where he served for many years as co-head of the securities litigation and enforcement practice. In his distinguished career, he has defended individuals and corporations in securities fraud and securities class action litigation and arbitration, in regulatory proceedings before the Securities and Exchange Commission and other administrative bodies, and in government and internal investigations. His trial victories include a favorable jury verdict for a hedge fund defendant in a lawsuit seeking close to $100 million in damages and a complete judgment after a bench trial for an international clothing manufacturer in a multimillion-dollar breach of contract action by an arm of The World Bank.

“I’m excited to get to work at a firm with so much energy around it,” said Paradise. “Eisner has quickly developed an excellent reputation in New York, making itself into a true bicoastal firm. Its sophisticated litigation and corporate services are an ideal fit for my client base.”

In addition to Paradise, Eisner has recently welcomed three lateral associates: Michael Barkoff, a Corporate and Entertainment associate in New York, who joins from Goodwin; Adam Dondoyano, a Corporate associate in Los Angeles, who joins from Dentons; and Taylor Simeone, a Litigation associate in Los Angeles, who joins from O’Melveny & Myers.

“As part of our continued growth in both New York and Los Angeles, these four new additions bring significant additional resources to the firm that will be welcomed by our clients,” added Michael Eisner, chair of Eisner, LLP.

About Eisner, LLP

Founded in 1999, Eisner, LLP is a full-service business and entertainment firm. Our comprehensive services include sophisticated counsel in the areas of entertainment, media, and the arts, corporate, real estate, and litigation, from lawyers committed to providing efficient services of the highest quality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005591/en/