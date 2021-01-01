Either it is about a personality or a brand! People hardly find a great opportunity to see their brand on the cover of a magazine

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- REVÖ Mag is providing an excellent opportunity to people and brands who want to be featured on the cover. Renowned celebrity photographer Terrell Edmonds has introduced this amazing magazine named REVÖ Mag with a team of enthusiastic and creative people.



It's a new global digital media magazine that provides iconic images, captured by world class photographers and edited by a dynamic team of creative directors. The images will fuse music, fashion, lifestyle and culture.



REVÖ's editor Terrell Edmonds in chief is a celebrity photographer, celebrity personal assistant, business brand consultant and a phenomenal person. Terrell was inspired to create REVÖ Mag to appeal to an affluent readership. His versatility in the industry has crowned him the "Jack of anything fashion!"



REVÖ Mag strikes a remarkable balance between Art and High Fashion. The digital look book will be storytelling through imagery, video, and mixed media.



Loft Agency LLC. would like to announce the launch of REVÖ Mag on 01.01.2021 at 2 p.m. EST. REVÖ will be hosting an online event from NYC. This event will be streamed live from its Facebook @REVÖ MAG and Instagram @revo.mag



