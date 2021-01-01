Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Either it is about a personality or a brand! People hardly find a great opportunity to see their brand on the cover of a magazine

01/01/2021 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- REVÖ Mag is providing an excellent opportunity to people and brands who want to be featured on the cover. Renowned celebrity photographer Terrell Edmonds has introduced this amazing magazine named REVÖ Mag with a team of enthusiastic and creative people.

REVO MAG

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- REVÖ Mag is providing an excellent opportunity to people and brands who want to be featured on the cover. Renowned celebrity photographer Terrell Edmonds has introduced this amazing magazine named REVÖ Mag with a team of enthusiastic and creative people.

It's a new global digital media magazine that provides iconic images, captured by world class photographers and edited by a dynamic team of creative directors. The images will fuse music, fashion, lifestyle and culture.

REVÖ's editor Terrell Edmonds in chief is a celebrity photographer, celebrity personal assistant, business brand consultant and a phenomenal person. Terrell was inspired to create REVÖ Mag to appeal to an affluent readership. His versatility in the industry has crowned him the "Jack of anything fashion!"

REVÖ Mag strikes a remarkable balance between Art and High Fashion. The digital look book will be storytelling through imagery, video, and mixed media.

Loft Agency LLC. would like to announce the launch of REVÖ Mag on 01.01.2021 at 2 p.m. EST. REVÖ will be hosting an online event from NYC. This event will be streamed live from its Facebook @REVÖ MAG and Instagram @revo.mag

Learn more at: https://www.revozine.us/

FOLLOW US ON:

Instagram @Revo.Mag - https://www.instagram.com/revo.mag/

Facebook Revo.Mag - https://www.facebook.com/REVOZINE

QUERIES:

Media Queries: nora@revozine.us

Submissions: Submissions@revozine.us

Business: Team@revozine.us

*PHOTO link for media: https://bit.ly/3pBOIlM

*Media YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/GHgyaneGWNQ

REVÖ TEAM

Editor in Chief Terrell Edmonds @iamterrellj @pvstudioz terrell@revozine.us

Director of Photography Deven Dooley @devdooley

Artistic Director Jason McQuain @jasonmcquain

Public Relations Pr Nora Bonds @onlymissno

Director of Stylist Jasmine Ferrell @jasi_fe

Stylist Nichelle G. @Nichellestyles

Cinematography Trilla @Lord_trilla_ct

Director of Sales Lesley Sedgwick @leaveit2lesley

GLAM TEAM

Jalissa Williams

Imani B

Dietrick Williams

MEDIA TEAM

Westcoast Media Team

Danika Edwards @danikaedwards

News Source: REVO Mag

Related link: https://www.revozine.us/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/either-it-is-about-a-personality-or-a-brand-people-hardly-find-a-great-opportunity-to-see-their-brand-on-the-cover-of-a-magazine/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:04aWith little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
RE
07:44aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's proactive fiscal policy to be more targeted
PU
07:41aCALAIS PORT BOSS : After Brexit, coronavirus is next challenge
RE
07:38aAfrican free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain
RE
07:12aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Monthly statement of the BCT
PU
07:10aEither it is about a personality or a brand! People hardly find a great opportunity to see their brand on the cover of a magazine
SE
07:05aSimpleNexus’ Suzy Djilas Wins 2021 Utah Business SAMY Award for Sales Professional of the Year
SE
06:55aFormFree Launches Rebrand, New Website Aligned with Mission to Expand Financial Inclusivity
SE
06:38aIndian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18 - RBI
RE
06:34aIraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan - Yomiuri
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps - Spiegel
4Bitcoin touches record above $29,000, extending 2020 rally
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code, the company says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ