Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ekosem-Agrar AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2021 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2021 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Franz-Georg
Last name(s): von Busse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ekosem-Agrar AG

b) LEI
391200WTQVLQB0ZX9V75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2YNR08

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
800.00 EUR 8000.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 23200.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 800.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 7200.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 800.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR
800.00 EUR 8800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
800.0000 EUR 60800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71806  27.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aS&P GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aDiana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of the Self Tender Offer for Shares of Its Common Stock
AQ
08:50aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:47aGLADSTONE CAPITAL : Provides Debt & Equity in Recapitalization of WorkforceQA
PU
08:45aSTAR ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:44aPolish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company
AQ
08:44aARC FERTILITY : Get Vaccinated and Proceed with Fertility Medical Treatments
BU
08:43aIran oil exports focus of Vienna nuclear talks, top Iranian diplomat says
RE
08:42aAdvicenne Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2022
BU
08:42aEKOSEM-AGRAR AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Notification of Major Holdings
5World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger

HOT NEWS