Ekosem-Agrar AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.12.2021 / 14:40

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Franz-Georg Last name(s): von Busse

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ekosem-Agrar AG

b) LEI

391200WTQVLQB0ZX9V75

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2YNR08

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 800.00 EUR 8000.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 23200.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 7200.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR 800.00 EUR 8800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 800.0000 EUR 60800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

