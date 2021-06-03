El Aissami: Humankind has to be the epicentre of the world energy transition

Caracas.- Mr. Tareck El Aissami, Vice-president of Economy and People's Minister of Petroleum, proposed today, during the XXIV International Economy Forum of San Petersburg, Russia, the need to place humankind as the epicentre for the building of an energy transition, in the framework of collective well-being and people's standard of living.

The Forum opening session, which is taking place from the 2nd to the 5th of June 2021, was headed by Mr. Alexander Novak, prime vice-minister of the Russia Federation; Mr. Saad Al-Sherida Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs from Qatar state; and Mrs. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and Executive Director of the World Energy Council.

Currently, the Forum is gathering more than 2.000 foreign participants, among which are Qatar, The United States and government and commercial representatives from Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, China and some other countries.

During the session, topics related to the 'Transformations of the Energy Sector, Joining Forces Blocks to Foster Development' were discussed, specifically the topic about environmental safety of energy traditional systems, using new technologies, as well as technology advances and incidences in the energy sector.

The Economy vice-president, Mr. Tareck El-Aissami, greeted the participants of the event via conference from Venezuela. This event means a great debate on energy transition which captures the attention of all the peoples of the world.

During his intervention, Mr. El-Aissami pointed out that 'energy transition must be accompanied by a world-wide debate and must be proportional to the finance source, as most investments are made on the technological development of fossil energy sources, while finance sources for the development of alternate energies and clean energies, are still being discussed'.

Mr. El-Aissami stressed the need to be sincere towards this position. 'We consider that the diverse points of views must be concreted in a comprehensive policy to produce an impact on the collective well-being, conceiving the humankind as a common fate, and, then, transform all this into a flag for the human cause'.

El-Aissami proposed that this debate 'must transcend the agendas of the governments of the countries, corporations, and must place the humankind, men, women and the whole family, in the center, with the view to build an energy transition to commit energy safety, in the framework of the collective well-being and humankind's standard of living.

'Today, hundreds of families do not have access to traditional energy sources. In year 2070, on future time agendas, the horizon has to be widen so that the whole humankind may enjoy safety energy sources', said Mr. El-Aissami.

In this sense, he considered that there is a big question, because fossil sources development does not only steam from energy sources, but also from raw materials in equal proportions. 'This debate on raw materials for the rest of the industrial chain development is still to be defined, with no big challenges currently or in the future'.

Finally, he said he was sure that by means of a coordinated policy, an open debate and the participation of the whole humankind, paths will be found to lead to a solution and reduce the impact on the earth planet.

In year 2019, the Russian Federation and Venezuela signed cooperation agreements on the energy, pharmaceutical, commercial and technical-scientific fields, during the Economy Forum of San Petersburg.