El Aissami: OPEC+ Cooperation has been a step forward to the world energy market balance

Caracas.- Mr. Tareck El Aissami, Sector vice-president to the Economic Area and People's Power Minister of Petroleum took part today in the 27th OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Meeting (JMMC), highlighting that cooperation among countries has allowed to make steps towards the desired world oil market balance.

Mr. El Aissami wrote on his Twitter account , @TareckPSUV, that 'today we meet at the 27th OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Meeting (JMMC), calling for the success of cooperation among countries, which has allowed to achieve the desired world energy market balance'.

Minister Tareck El Aissami pointed out that 'once difficulties of year 2020 overcome, which was characterized by COVID-19 pandemic, this month of March is showing clear signs of oil market recovery regarding consumption, supply and prices; these signs encourage us to continue keep on making progressive production adjustments', he wrote through another message.

The meeting is headed by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Aziz BinSalmán Al Saud, JJMC President and Energy, Industries and Mineral Resources Minister from Saudi Arabia; His Excellence Mr. Alexander Novak, Prime vice-minister of Russia, and Mr. Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, who started the meeting.

OPEC countries participating in the videoconference meeting held from Vienna are: Saudi Arabia, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria and Venezuela; Kazakhstan and Russia are participating as Non-OPEC countries.