Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

El Aissami: OPEC+ Cooperation has been a step forward to the world energy market balance

03/03/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caracas.- Mr. Tareck El Aissami, Sector vice-president to the Economic Area and People's Power Minister of Petroleum took part today in the 27th OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Meeting (JMMC), highlighting that cooperation among countries has allowed to make steps towards the desired world oil market balance.

Mr. El Aissami wrote on his Twitter account , @TareckPSUV, that 'today we meet at the 27th OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Meeting (JMMC), calling for the success of cooperation among countries, which has allowed to achieve the desired world energy market balance'.

Minister Tareck El Aissami pointed out that 'once difficulties of year 2020 overcome, which was characterized by COVID-19 pandemic, this month of March is showing clear signs of oil market recovery regarding consumption, supply and prices; these signs encourage us to continue keep on making progressive production adjustments', he wrote through another message.

The meeting is headed by His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Aziz BinSalmán Al Saud, JJMC President and Energy, Industries and Mineral Resources Minister from Saudi Arabia; His Excellence Mr. Alexander Novak, Prime vice-minister of Russia, and Mr. Mohammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, who started the meeting.

OPEC countries participating in the videoconference meeting held from Vienna are: Saudi Arabia, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria and Venezuela; Kazakhstan and Russia are participating as Non-OPEC countries.

Disclaimer

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela SA published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 22:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pBLACKBERRY  : Investor frenzy accelerates Canada stock market activity in February, TMX reports
AQ
05:59pKENNEDY WILSON  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
05:59pYOUR GUIDE TO CRM AUTOMATION : What, Why, And How?
PU
05:59pDON LEE FARMS  : Issues Statement in Response to Press Inquiries
BU
05:57pGoldman-backed secondhand clothing retailer ThredUp files for IPO
RE
05:57pEL AISSAMI : OPEC+ Cooperation has been a step forward to the world energy market balance
PU
05:57pTRIP.COM : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pLABOR SMART, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pMULLEN GROUP LTD.  : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
05:57pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Pricing of $850 Million of Senior Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street opens on a mixed note
2Wall Street slides on tech sell-off, other world stocks flat
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat
5Oil gains as U.S. fuel stocks drop, OPEC+ considers deal rollover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ