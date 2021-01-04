Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

El Aissami: Venezuela is present in the 25th JMMC Meeting to continue oil market stability consolidation

01/04/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caracas.- Mr. El Aissami wrote the following on his Twitter account @Tareckpsuv: 'We open year 2021 participating in the 25th OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Meeting to continue consolidating oil market stability in opposition to the pandemic consequences; Venezuela will continue promoting dialogue in the energy field'.

The meeting is headed by His Royal Highness, Prince A bdul Aziz Bin Salmán Al Saud, president to the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and Saudi Arabia's Petroleum Minister, and H.E. Alexander Novak, co-president to the JMCC and Russian Federation's Energy Minister, along with H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, president to OPEC 2021 Conference and Angola's Minister of Petroleum; and Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General to OPEC.

During the working session, member countries discuss oil market evolution and production adjustment levels of compliance by OPEC Secretariat.

The 25th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee involved the participation of delegation chiefs of the seven OPEC member countries: Saudi Arabia, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria and Venezuela.

On behalf of NON-OPEC Countries there are Kazakhstan and Russia, and Angola as OPEC guest country, in its condition of OPEC Conference President for year 2021.

Disclaimer

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela SA published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:43:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pEL AISSAMI : Venezuela is present in the 25th JMMC Meeting to continue oil market stability consolidation
PU
05:42pMSDGC METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT OF GREATER CIN : Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill
PU
05:25pApache Corp to create holding company structure
RE
05:21pU.S. screened 500 mln fewer airport passengers in 2020
RE
05:14pUtilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pSome New York Businesses Balk at Minimum Wage Boost During Covid-19
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Outage Hits Slack -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTechnology Shares Move Lower on First Trading Day of the Year -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pShares of Banks and Lenders Fall -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pConsumer Shares Fall Amid Deal News -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
3Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ