El Aissami: Venezuela is present in the 25th JMMC Meeting to continue oil market stability consolidation

Caracas.- Mr. El Aissami wrote the following on his Twitter account @Tareckpsuv: 'We open year 2021 participating in the 25th OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Meeting to continue consolidating oil market stability in opposition to the pandemic consequences; Venezuela will continue promoting dialogue in the energy field'.

The meeting is headed by His Royal Highness, Prince A bdul Aziz Bin Salmán Al Saud, president to the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and Saudi Arabia's Petroleum Minister, and H.E. Alexander Novak, co-president to the JMCC and Russian Federation's Energy Minister, along with H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, president to OPEC 2021 Conference and Angola's Minister of Petroleum; and Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General to OPEC.

During the working session, member countries discuss oil market evolution and production adjustment levels of compliance by OPEC Secretariat.

The 25th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee involved the participation of delegation chiefs of the seven OPEC member countries: Saudi Arabia, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria and Venezuela.

On behalf of NON-OPEC Countries there are Kazakhstan and Russia, and Angola as OPEC guest country, in its condition of OPEC Conference President for year 2021.