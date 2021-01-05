Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

El Aissami: Venezuela's goal is to ensure long-term stability in the world oil market

01/05/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caracas.- Mr. Tareck El Aissami, Vice-President to the Economy Area and People's Petroleum Minister stated last Monday that 'Venezuela keeps on defending a long-term stability in the oil market and subscribes to OPEC+ decisions for year 2021, with the view to support, during this 13th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, the convenience to defer the progressive increase of 0.5 millions of barrels a day, corresponding to the month of February'.

This measure 'warranties a faster draining of trade inventories. The levels of supply remain below oil demand; that is the reason why we must be careful', pointed out Mr. El Aissami during his intervention at the 13th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting held in Vienna, Austria, via videoconference.

El Aissami stated that Venezuela considers as main goal 'to ensure a long-term stability in the world oil market, taking into account that the energy demand continues to be fragile, and is affected by the health crisis now with fresh outbreak of the virus; uncertainty about vaccination effects in the medium term, and the new Chinese year, which are variables that undoubtedly could have an impact on current stability'.

In this sense, Mr. El Aissami put especial emphasis on the fact that Venezuela 'strongly bets for the searching of strategies to warranty a virtuous and sustainable balance to continue eroding the inventories and, consequently, go for a progressive production increase. It is something necessary to sustain a solider base for a long-term stability in the world energy market'.

'From Venezuela, we reaffirm the strength of the Declaration of Cooperation to overcome the tough circumstances we faced during year 2020. We must continue to warranty a virtuous balance in the oil market', Mr. El Aissami wrote on his Twitter account @TareckPSUV.

The meeting is headed by His Royal Highness, Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salmán Al Saud, president to the Joint Monitoring Ministerial Committee (JMMC), and Saudi Arabia's Petroleum Minister; H. E. Alexander Novak, co-Chairman to the JMMC and Russian Federation's Energy Minister; along with H. E. Diamantino Acevedo, president to OPEC 2021 Conference and Angola's Petroleum Minister; and Mr. Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General to OPEC.

Some other OPEC countries participating in this meeting are Saudi Arabia, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria and Venezuela.

Among NON-OPEC participating countries are Kazakhstan and Russia, and Angola as OPEC guest, in its capacity of OPEC Conference President for year 2021.

Disclaimer

PDVSA - Petróleos de Venezuela SA published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:01:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pShares of Banks and Lenders Move Higher Amid Market Uptick -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pStocks climb after Monday's drop, oil gains 5%
RE
05:16pConsumer Shares Rise as Investors Eye Georgia Elections -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pEXCLUSIVE : U.s. president trump on tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with 8 chinese software applications including ant group's alipay
RE
05:13pHealth Care Shares Move Higher as Coronavirus Vaccine Remains in Focus -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:13pIndustrials Trade Higher After Strong Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:11pAPPLE : will modify executive bonuses based on environmental values in 2021
RE
05:04pMnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source
RE
05:03pFrom embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente
RE
05:02pTiffany posts record holiday sales on online, China demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ