STORY: Defense attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, told media that the younger Guzman is a "sensitive guy" and may be facing "anxiety and depression."

Guzman, 33, is one of El Chapo's four sons, known as "Los Chapitos," who inherited their father's trafficking empire after his conviction on U.S. murder and drug charges in 2019. "El Chapo" Guzman is serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

Guzman was briefly arrested in Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa in 2019. But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered him released after hundreds of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen overwhelmed security forces in the city.

Guzman was captured again in January after an intense firefight. The U.S. requested his extradition in February.