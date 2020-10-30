Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

El Paseo South Gate Launches Free, Fast WiFi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

SOUTH GATE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FREE - FAST - WiFi: El Paseo Southgate shopping center now provides free, fast WiFi for visitors to the shopping center. Providing comfortable open spaces with online access, El Paseo offers the South Gate community a new option for a productive change of scenery.

El Paseo South Gate WiFi

SOUTH GATE, Calif., Oct 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FREE - FAST - WiFi: El Paseo Southgate shopping center now provides free, fast WiFi for visitors to the shopping center. Providing comfortable open spaces with online access, El Paseo offers the South Gate community a new option for a productive change of scenery.

"Whether you're working from home or a studious student, our goal was to offer South Gate a safe, comfortable alternative location to surf the web," says Doreen Galchutt, Property Manager at El Paseo South Gate.

"Of course, we'd also love for our visitors to take advantage of the restaurants, shopping, and services at El Paseo South Gate. Maybe even post a selfie from one of the three beautiful, interactive murals at the center."

For more information about the Free WiFi promotion, go to https://elpaseosouthgate.com/wifi-at-epsg

About El Paseo South Gate:

El Paseo South Gate is a shopping center located at 8634 Garfield Ave, South Gate, CA 90280, providing a broad range of shopping, dining and services to the community.

Go to https://elpaseosouthgate.com/ for a list of stores, restaurants and services provided.

News Source: El Paseo South Gate

Related link: https://elpaseosouthgate.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/el-paseo-south-gate-launches-free-fast-wifi/


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aFord eyes first-year sales of 100,000 vehicles with hands-free driving system
RE
08:20aNOVO RESOURCES : Provides Second Operational Update From Beatons Creek
PU
08:18aEurozone Economy Soars but Covid-19 Resurgence Leaves It the Global Weak Spot -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:15aTAKE FIVE : Markets hoping for clear result in US vote
RE
08:15aExxon posts third straight loss as pandemic hits demand, prices
RE
08:15aBB&PA BRITISH BEER & PUB ASSOCIATION : 20,000 hospitality venues to miss out on lockdown grants, putting over 1 million jobs at risk unless Government takes advantage of State Aid reforms
PU
08:14aHong Kong recession shows signs of slowing as China economy expands
RE
08:12aChevron posts profit on deep cost cuts, improved oil prices
RE
08:10aAbbVie raises 2020 profit forecast as COVID-19 hit eases
RE
08:08aImperial Oil posts lower third quarter profit as virus cuts demand, prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon
4World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group