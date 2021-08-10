El Paso Electric : Issues an All Source Energy Generation Request for Proposal to Meet Growing Customer Demand by 2025 and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Act

El Paso Electric (EPE) issues an All Source Request for Proposal (RFP) to obtain both short-term and long-term generating resources and renewable energy for its New Mexico customers by 2025. The objective of this RFP is to obtain renewable energy to meet New Mexico’s increasing Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) and capacity required to meet projected New Mexico energy demand. The New Mexico RPS requires EPE to meet 40% of its New Mexico jurisdictional sales with renewable energy resources beginning in 2025.

“Unlike many other electric utilities around the country who have leveled out when it comes to their customer base, we continue to experience a two percent customer base growth rate year-over-year, which inevitably leads to an increase in energy usage and customer demand,” shares President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. “It is our commitment to continue to meet this growing demand cost effectively and with the service and reliability that our customers and community have come to expect and deserve.”

EPE’s initial resource planning studies project a New Mexico capacity need of approximately 40 megawatts (MW) in 2022 growing up to 90 MW in 2024, with 90 to 110 MW of capacity needed to meet our New Mexico customers’ long-term energy demand in 2025. New generation is also necessary to offset EPE’s planned retirements of older, less-efficient generating units.

As part of New Mexico’s RPS, EPE will also need a long-term resource that will generate approximately 175,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year of additional renewable energy by December 2024.

“The environment has been and will continue to be one of our greatest stakeholders as we continue to develop, modify and innovate how we reliably provide energy in compliance with the New Mexico Renewable Energy Act,” adds Tomblin. “That is why we are looking forward to integrating greater amounts of renewable energy.”

Prospective bidders for EPE’s All Source RFP have until August 31, 2021, to submit an intent to bid. The full RFP can be found at epelectric.com, here.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 444,300 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Facebook @ElPasoElectric | www.epelectric.com | Twitter @ElPasoElectric

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006020/en/