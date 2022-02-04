Log in
El Paso Electric Looks to Expand Popular Texas Community Solar Program by Issuing a Request for Proposal

02/04/2022 | 02:05pm EST
El Paso Electric (EPE) releases a request for proposal (RFP) for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for a 10-megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar generating facility coupled with an optional 3 MW battery energy storage system. This RFP is for the expansion of EPE’s existing, fully subscribed, Texas Community Solar Program. This project will be the second expansion of the Company’s Community Solar program since its initial launch in April 2017 - EPE’s first voluntary green energy option for customers. All proposals are due by April 4, 2022.

Proposals submitted may be sited within EPE’s Texas or New Mexico service region, but preference will be given to those sited in Texas. EPE will evaluate all proposals taking into consideration overall EPC costs and bidder experience among other items detailed in the RFP. Prospective applicants must submit a Letter of Intent no later than February 22, 2022.

All interested bidders are encouraged to visit epelectric.com or click HERE for the full details of the Texas Community Solar Program Expansion RFP.

About EPE’s Texas Community Solar Program

El Paso Electric’s Texas Community Solar Program was the first community solar program available across the state. To learn more about EPE’s Community Solar Program, click HERE.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution service to approximately 450,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

###

Facebook @ElPasoElectric | www.epelectric.com | Twitter @ElPasoElectric


© Business Wire 2022
