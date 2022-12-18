Advanced search
El Paso braces for 'incredible' influx of migrants

12/18/2022 | 04:11pm EST
STORY: The city of El Paso, Texas, has declared a state of emergency as they brace for a possible spike in migrant arrivals after a U.S. judge ordered COVID-era border restrictions - known as Title 42 - to end by Wednesday.

Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser cited the hundreds of migrants currently sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures, and the thousands of migrants being apprehended every day as reasons for the declaration.

"And by calling a state of emergency, it gives us the ability today to be able to do things we couldn't do until we called it, and that's our shelters and put people in shelters and make sure that they're safe."

During a press conference on Saturday, Leeser highlighted the border city's challenge with the expected end of Title 42 - an order that allowed agents to rapidly send migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border back to Mexico or other countries.

"And we know that the influx on Wednesday will be incredible. It will be huge. Talking to some of our federal partners, they really believe that on Wednesday our numbers will go from 2,500 to four, five or maybe 6,000. And when I asked them, I said, 'Do you believe that you guys can handle it today?' The answer was 'no'. When I got an answer of no, that meant we needed to do something and do something right away."

Mario D'Agostino, El Paso's deputy city manager, said the emergency declaration will also provide the city with extra transportation options to bus migrants to other locations, and get extra help from state law enforcement.

As migrant arrivals increased in late August, the city launched a busing program that sent nearly 14,000 migrants to New York and Chicago, saying many Venezuelans were arriving without U.S. sponsors.

The city - which has a history of welcoming immigrants - halted the program in October when the Biden administration began expelling Venezuelans back to Mexico under Title 42.

But, D'Agostino said the program could restart if Venezuelans again are allowed to cross into El Paso.


© Reuters 2022
