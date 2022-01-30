|
El Salvador: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for El Salvador
IMF Country Report No. 22/20
2021 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR EL SALVADOR.
Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of the 2021 Article IV consultation with El Salvador, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:
-
A Press Release summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its January 24, 2022 consideration of the staff report that concluded the Article IV consultation with El Salvador.
-
The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on January 24, 2022 following discussions that ended on November 22, 2021 with the officials of El Salvador on economic developments and policies. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on January 3, 2022.
-
An Informational Annex prepared by the IMF staff.
-
A Statement by the Executive Director for El Salvador.
The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.
IMF Executive Board Concludes 2021 Article IV Consultation
with El Salvador
Washington, DC - January 25, 2022: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 24, concluded the Article IV consultation1 with El Salvador.
The pandemic interrupted ten years of growth, but El Salvador is rebounding quickly. Robust external demand, resilient remittances, and a sound management of the pandemic-with the help of a disbursement under the Rapid Financing Instrument (SDR287.2 million or US$389 million) approved in April 2020-are supporting a strong recovery. The economy contracted by
7.9 percent in 2020 and is projected to grow by about 10 percent in 2021 and 3.2 percent in 2022.
Against this backdrop, public debt vulnerabilities emerged. Persistent fiscal deficits and high debt service are leading to large and increasing financing needs . The fiscal deficit is projected at 5¾ percent of GDP in 2021 and about 5 percent of GDP in 2022. Under current policies, public debt is expected to rise to about 96 percent of GDP in 2026 on an unsustainable path.
Since September 2021, the government has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. The adoption of a cryptocurrency as legal tender, however, entails large risks for financial and market integrity, financial stability, and consumer protection. It also can create contingent liabilities.
Executive Directors agreed with the thrust of the staff appraisal. They commended the authorities for their timely and effective management of the pandemic, which has helped limit its economic and human toll. The economy is rebounding strongly, and El Salvador has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infection and mortality in the region.
Directors cautioned that fiscal vulnerabilities-stemming from the large public debt stock-to- GDP ratio-have grown during the pandemic and need to be promptly addressed. They underscored that high and rising financing needs are constraining medium-term growth and stressed the need to implement structural fiscal reforms. Directors also underscored the importance of other structural reforms to boost inclusive growth and supported the authorities' efforts to reduce crime, cut red tape, reduce energy costs, and increase infrastructure and social spending, including on education and health.
Directors generally agreed on the need to implement a fiscal consolidation starting this year based on high-quality revenue and spending measures to restore fiscal sustainability and put
Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country's economic developments and policies. On return to headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis for discussion by the Executive Board.
At the conclusion of the discussion, the Managing Director, as Chairman of the Board, summarizes the views of Executive Directors, and this summary is transmitted to the country's authorities. An explanation of any qualifiers used in summings up can be found here: http://www.IMF.org/external/np/sec/misc/qualifiers.htm.
public debt on a firm downward trajectory. Directors welcomed in this context the steps being taken to modernize public financial management and assess fiscal risks.
With the unwinding of the exceptional measures introduced to support liquidity and provide debt relief to households and companies, Directors stressed the need to monitor banks' recovery strategies and welcomed plans to introduce a banking crisis resolution framework. They also took positive note of the decision to transition toward a forward -looking and risk- based financial supervision.
Directors agreed on the importance of boosting financial inclusion and noted that digital means of payment-such as the Chivo e-wallet-could play this role. However, they emphasized the need for strict regulation and oversight of the new ecosystem of Chivo and Bitcoin. They stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection, as well as the associated fiscal contingent liabilities. They urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status. Some Directors also expressed concern over the risks associated with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.
Directors welcomed the publication of reports on the use of public funds for COVID-19 and the audits of the Court of Accounts, as well as the decision to further strengthen fiscal transparency and accountability. Directors urged the authorities to strengthen the anti- corruption and AML/CFT frameworks in line with international standards. Directors also recommended upgrading the statistical framework.
It is expected that the next Article IV consultation with El Salvador will be held on the standard 12-month cycle.
Table 1. El Salvador: Selected Economic Indicators
I. Social Indicators
Per capita income (U.S. dollars, 2020)
3,799
Population (million, 2020)
6.3
Percent of pop. below poverty line (2020)
26
Gini index (2019)
II. Economic Indicators (percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)
Proj.
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Income and Prices
Real GDP growth (percent)
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
-7.9
|
10.0
|
3.2
|
Consumer price inflation (average, percent)
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
-0.4
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
Terms of trade, percent change
|
6.1
|
-4.3
|
-3.9
|
0.8
|
6.0
|
-5.4
|
3.4
|
External sovereign bond spread (basis points)
|
599
|
520
|
424
|
453
|
760
|
837
|
…
|
Credit to the private sector
|
51.2
|
52.2
|
53.5
|
55.3
|
62.1
|
57.6
|
56.3
|
Broad money
|
50.0
|
53.8
|
54.8
|
59.0
|
70.2
|
65.7
|
65.1
|
Interest rate (time deposits, percent)
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.2
|
4.3
|
4.1
|
3.9
|
…
|
Current account balance
|
-2.3
|
-1.9
|
-3.3
|
-0.6
|
0.5
|
-3.9
|
-2.5
|
Trade balance
|
-19.2
|
-19.4
|
-21.7
|
-21.2
|
-21.1
|
-28.7
|
-28.4
|
Transfers (net)
|
18.8
|
20.2
|
20.6
|
21.0
|
24.2
|
26.1
|
26.5
|
Foreign direct investment
|
-1.4
|
-3.6
|
-3.2
|
-2.4
|
-0.8
|
-2.8
|
-1.9
|
Gross international reserves (mill. U.S. dollars)
|
3,238
|
3,567
|
3,569
|
4,446
|
3,083
|
3,510
|
3,980
|
Overall balance
|
-3.1
|
-2.5
|
-2.7
|
-3.1
|
-8.2
|
-5.8
|
-4.9
|
Primary balance
|
-0.2
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
-3.8
|
-1.1
|
0.0
|
Of which: tax revenue
|
17.2
|
17.6
|
18.0
|
17.7
|
18.5
|
20.4
|
20.9
|
Public sector debt 1/
|
68.8
|
70.5
|
70.4
|
71.3
|
89.2
|
84.4
|
84.8
|
Gross domestic investment
|
16.0
|
16.7
|
18.4
|
16.9
|
17.9
|
18.5
|
17.7
|
Private sector 2/
|
13.5
|
14.1
|
15.7
|
14.2
|
15.7
|
15.8
|
14.5
|
National savings
|
13.7
|
14.8
|
15.1
|
16.3
|
18.4
|
14.5
|
15.2
|
Private sector
|
13.7
|
14.7
|
14.7
|
16.4
|
24.0
|
17.3
|
16.4
|
Millions U.S. dollars
|
1,995
|
2,645
|
2,714
|
3,424
|
3,046
|
3,303
|
3,836
|
Nominal GDP (billions of U.S. dollars)
|
24.2
|
25.0
|
26.0
|
26.9
|
24.6
|
27.9
|
29.4
Sources: Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador, Ministry of Finance, and IMF staff estimates.
1/ Includes gross debt of the nonfinancial public sector (including pension liabilities) and external debt of the central bank. 2/ Includes inventories.
EL SALVADOR
STAFF REPORT FOR THE 2021 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION
January 3, 2022
KEY ISSUES
Political Context. President Bukele took office in June 2019 on an inclusive growth and anti-corruption agenda, and his party gained super-majority in the Legislative Assembly (LA) in May 2021.
Economic Context. The pandemic interrupted ten years of growth, but El Salvador is rebounding quickly. Robust external demand, resilient remittances, and a sound management of the pandemic-with the help of a disbursement under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) (SDR287.2 million or US$389 million) approved in April 2020-are supporting a strong recovery. Persistent fiscal deficits and high debt service are leading to large and increasing gross fiscal financing needs.
Policies. The discussions focused on the policies needed to secure inclusive growth, fiscal sustainability, and financial stability:
-
Inclusive growth: Efforts to support growth should focus on continuing to reduce crime, reducing electricity costs, and fostering economic diversification. Better targeting social spending, and prioritizing infrastructure projects are critical to ensure inclusive growth by creating fiscal space without increasing risks.
-
Fiscal: A well-articulated fiscal consolidation strategy should be anchored in a medium-term framework consisting of permanent measures to help restore fiscal sustainability.
-
Financial stability: Continuing to closely monitor the unwinding of emergency pandemic measures, maintaining a strong liquidity management system, and advancing towards a risk-based financial supervision would maintain financial stability.
-
Governance: Economic governance measures are critical to support public confidence and consolidation, and help contain borrowing costs. In this respect, fiscal transparency, and accountability, including on extrabudgetary funds, should be strengthened, and anti-corruption and AML/CFT frameworks should be aligned with international standards.
