El Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption

SAN SALVADOR, Aug 31 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on
Tuesday approved a law to create a $150 million fund to
facilitate conversions from bitcoin to U.S. dollars ahead of the
Central American country's planned adoption of the
cryptocurrency as legal tender next week.
With 64 votes in favor and 14 votes against, Congress
approved the fund as El Salvador, which already uses the U.S.
dollar, prepares to officially adopt bitcoin on Sept. 7.
The Central American country will be the first in the world
to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender.
Money for the new fund will redirected from the finance
ministry's current budget and administered by the state
development bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL), lawmakers said.
"The purpose of this law is to financially support the
alternatives that the state provides, without prejudice to
private initiatives, that allow the user to carry out the
automatic and instantaneous convertibility of bitcoin to the
United States dollar," a congressional document said.
At least 200 ATMs and 50 consulting centers from the
government digital wallet app "Chivo" are being installed in
different parts of the country where users can deposit and
withdraw money without paying commissions, according to
President Nayib Bukele, who announced the initiative in June.
