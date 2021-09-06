Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

El Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption

09/06/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador has bought its first 200 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

"Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches," Bukele said on Twitter.

El Salvador is due to legalize bitcoin on Sept. 7, a move that the popular Bukele said will save Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home.

But polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about using bitcoin, wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency that critics say could increase regulatory and financial risks for financial institutions. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
05:02pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
04:29pFACTBOX-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation
RE
04:22pMexican president hints at eyeing IMF funds to pay Pemex debt
RE
04:14pAlerts on spot silver price rally withdrawn
RE
04:12pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:42pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List
PU
03:32pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken”
PU
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
3Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS