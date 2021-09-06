El Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador has bought its
first 200 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one
day before the country formally adopts the cryptocurrency as
legal tender.
"Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline
approaches," Bukele said on Twitter.
El Salvador is due to legalize bitcoin on Sept. 7, a move
that the popular Bukele said will save Salvadorans living abroad
millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home.
But polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about using
bitcoin, wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency that
critics say could increase regulatory and financial risks for
financial institutions.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Nelson Renteria in
San Salvador; Editing by Sandra Maler)